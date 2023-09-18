A 51-year-old man has been charged after police say he went into a Toronto high school during school hours, recorded students, and posted the videos online.

According to police, a man went into Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, near Greenwood and Danforth avenues, on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 while school was in session.

Police allege the man recorded students and engaged some of them in conversation before posted the videos online.

In a news release issued Monday, police confirmed that a suspect was arrested in connection with the mischief investigation over the weekend.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Johnny Ghicas, has been charged with two counts of mischief, two counts of indecent communication, and two counts of common nuisance.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court later today.