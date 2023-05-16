A 39-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a parking enforcement officer in Leslieville.

Toronto police said the incident happened near Dundas Street East and Carlaw Avenue on Monday afternoon.

A parking enforcement officer was in the process of issuing a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle when the driver allegedly opened the door, striking the officer in the body and leg.

The driver then allegedly punched the officer in the chest.

Police identified the driver as 39-year-old Riaz Ahmad. He is facing assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer and using a weapon and driving while under suspension charges.

Police said Ahmad is scheduled to appear in court next month.

It is the second violent incident against a parking enforcement officer in a week.

On May 9, in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue, a driver who was issued a parking violation ticket spat in the officer's face. He was charged with assault.