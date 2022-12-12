A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly running a Peel police cruiser off the roadway while he fled from police in a stolen vehicle in July of 2021.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say that at around 1:30 a.m. on July 30, a suspect was seen operating a stolen vehicle in the area of Hurontario Street and County Road Court Boulevard in Brampton.

“The accused made intentional contact with a police cruiser, causing it to leave the roadway and made good on his escape,” PRP said in a news release.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect following the incident.

On Nov. 29, PRP arrested Gauravdeep Singh, of no fixed address. He has been charged with 12 offences including theft of a motor vehicle and flight from a police officer.

“I want to thank your investigators and the support units that pursued this lengthy investigation to hold the accused accountable for their criminal and dangerous actions,” said PRP Deputy Chief Marc Andrews.

“It is a miracle that there were no serious injuries in this incident as this individual attempted to harm our officers, who accept the inherent risks associated with their jobs to keep our community safe.”