Man charged after allegedly torturing, killing two small dogs in Whitby plaza
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 3:09PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 3:10PM EDT
WHITBY, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly tortured and killed two small dogs in a plaza in Whitby, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say the incident happened on Saturday and was captured on video surveillance.
They allege that after the accused killed the two white Maltese-cross dogs, he disposed of their bodies in Lake Ontario.
Investigators say they were able to recover the remains, and a post-mortem was conducted.
Officers say the 23-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday and taken to a local hospital for a mental health assessment.
He's been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.