

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. -- Police say a man was caught trying to hide drugs while he was waiting to appear in a Guelph, Ont., court earlier this week.

Guelph police say officers saw the man in a cell trying to hide something on Thursday morning.

Police say the officers then discovered the man was trying to conceal fentanyl and heroin.

They say the man was waiting to make an appearance on unrelated charges.

Police say the man was then charged with breaching a recognizance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance .