A 39-year-old man has been charged after several weapons and explosives, including a crossbow and two homemade bombs, were seized during a search in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood earlier this week.

Toronto police said they received reports about a man in possession of several guns and started an investigation on Jan. 10 in the area of Queen Street East and Leslie Street.

With the help of the Emergency Task Force, Police Dog Services and Public Safety Response Team, members of the Major Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an address and a vehicle.

In a news release Wednesday, police announced that they discovered airsoft guns, a crossbow and five explosive devices, including homemade ones.

Police said Toronto resident Daniel Lightowler was arrested and charged with 18 counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, two counts of possession of explosive device, possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Lightowler appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).