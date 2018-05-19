

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 33-year-old Toronto man is facing seven charges after a woman was sexually assaulted and a friend who intervened was also attacked in the Yonge and Wellesley area earlier this week.

Toronto police say that sometime before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman was walking with a friend at Yonge and Wellesley streets when a man she did not know approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

As the woman and her friend tried to escape, the suspect then assaulted both women and also threatened them.

At about 5 p.m., police took a suspect into custody.

He was identified as Jason Beesaw.

He is facing one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault, two counts of threatening death and two counts of criminal harassment.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Thursday.

