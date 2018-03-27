

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man has been arrested after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted while undergoing an ultrasound examination in Scarborough.

According to investigators, the alleged incident took place at BSA Diagnostics located at 4002 Sheppard Avenue East, just east of Kennedy Road.

Officers said a man employed as a sonographer at the clinic allegedly sexually assaulted a 48-year-old female patient during an examination.

The alleged incident took place on November 21, 2017.

A suspect identified as 69-year-old Yury Romanov, of Toronto, has been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the investigation.

Romanov is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said they believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).