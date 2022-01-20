

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Manitoba near the United States border.

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota says Steve Shand, who is 47, appeared in court earlier today.

The bodies were found yesterday in Manitoba near the border community of Emerson.

Mounties say it's believed they died from exposure while trying to cross the border into the U.S. from Canada.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the dead were a family of four Indian nationals who were separated from others in a group crossing the border.

More coming ...