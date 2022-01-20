Man charged after four bodies found in Manitoba near border
RCMP officers are shown near the town of Emerson, Manitoba on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. Mounties in Manitoba say they have found the bodies of four people — including an infant and a teen — near the United States border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 20, 2022 1:18PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 20, 2022 5:41PM EST
WINNIPEG - A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Manitoba near the United States border.
The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota says Steve Shand, who is 47, appeared in court earlier today.
The bodies were found yesterday in Manitoba near the border community of Emerson.
Mounties say it's believed they died from exposure while trying to cross the border into the U.S. from Canada.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the dead were a family of four Indian nationals who were separated from others in a group crossing the border.
