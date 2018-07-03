

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man is facing an animal cruelty charge after a golden retriever was allegedly beaten on the side of Highway 401 last night.

Officers with Durham Regional Police were called to the area of Bennett Road and the Highway 401 off-ramp in Bowmanville at around 8:20 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, bystanders witnessed a young man who had stopped his vehicle at the side of the road and was violently assaulting a dog. The bystanders tried to intervene, but were unable to stop the allegedassault.

Police found the dog with life-threatening injuries and took it to an emergency animal clinic, where it remains in serious condition.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Police said 23-year-old Jonathan Dunbar of Mississauga has been charged with cruelty to an animal.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.