A 23-year-old man has been charged after allegedly hiding a cellphone in a women’s washroom at an Ajax hospital.

Durham Regional Police said a female staff at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering Hospital found on Thursday a cellphone in the washroom propped up under the sink that was recording.

Police said they were then called to the hospital and their investigation “revealed that the cellphone belonged to the suspect who was working at this site.”

Officers seized the cellphone and the suspect, identified as Steven Medard of Ajax, was arrested.

He has been charged with voyeurism. Police said he was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the investigator at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2531 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.