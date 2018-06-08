

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have arrested and charged a 42-year-old man in connection with three assaults, that authorities say may be hate-motivated, on women waiting for the bus in Downsview on Wednesday.

Toronto police say that on Wednesday between 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., three Muslim women reported being approached as they waited for the bus near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

In each instance, a man approached them and began to pull their hijabs from their heads.

None of the women suffered serious injuries in the encounters.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect they identified as Sayid Ahmed Abdullahi of Toronto.

He was charged with three counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3100.