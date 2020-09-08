A man is facing charges after a police helicopter was hit with laser strikes in Markham over the weekend.

On Sept. 6, at around 12:45 a.m., a pilot and tactical flight officer were in the Air2 police helicopter assisting officers with a suspected impaired driver in the area of Brimley Road and Denison Street, York Regional Police said.

While above the traffic stop, the pilot and officer were struck with a bright laser light, police said.

Police determined that the laser was coming from a man who was continuously pointing the light at the helicopter while standing in a backyard on Vickers Road.

Officers on the ground were then directed to the home and the suspect was arrested.

Police said the suspect had a 532nM 5mW cw CLASS IIIa laser pointing pen.

On Tuesday, York Regional Police said a 31-year-old man from Markham has been charged in the incident.

The man is facing three charges, including mischief endangering life, endangering security of an aircraft in flight and obstructing a peace officer.

Police are reminding the public that laser pointers can be extremely dangerous.

Health Canada warns that a quick look into a laser pointer can result in flash blindness, which could put the lives of those in an aircraft and on the ground at risk.