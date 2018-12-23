

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 32-year-old man has been charged after at least two packages were taken from porches of homes in the Dovercourt Park neighbourhood earlier this month.

Toronto police allege that between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12, several packages left on porches of homes in the Dovercourt Road and Bloor Street West area were taken.

Officers began an investigation and on Saturday, a suspect was arrested.

Police identified the suspect as Karel Vorlicek of Toronto.

He was charged with two counts of theft from mail.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday morning.

Police urge homeowners to try to be at home when expecting a delivery or to make an arrangement with a neighbour to accept a delivery on your behalf.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.