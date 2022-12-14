A man has been charged after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the area of Grenville and Bay Streets.

Toronto police said a parking enforcement officer issued a ticket to a driver for violating a No Stopping sign.

It resulted in an altercation between the two that led to the officer being punched and breaking his glasses.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old Eduardo Baer, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall court next month.

Tuesday’s assault is the latest in a recent string of violent incidents against parking enforcement officers, which prompted Toronto police last month to speak out.

“We have had officers assaulted, spat on, intimidated, yelled at, and this abuse undermines their wellness, and it challenges their ability to go out and do their job every day,” Matt Moyer, the acting superintendent of Traffic Services, told CP24 on Nov. 15.

“This has to stop. We have to change the narrative.”

As of Nov. 15, 13 parking enforcement officers have been assaulted on the job this year.