

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Peel police say a man has been arrested and charged following a sexual assault investigation in Mississauga..

The incident took place on January 13 in the area of Goreway and Etude drives in Mississauga.

The victim, who police describe as a “young person”, was approached by the suspect. Police say the suspect then allegedly attempted to lure the victim into his residence to “engage in sexual acts.”

A suspect, identified as 33-year-old Ismail Abdi Abukar, has been charged with sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching

Abukar was held for a bail hearing and has since appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them.