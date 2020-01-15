

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police have charged a man after shots were fired in Brampton last week.

Officers responded to a shooting incident in the area of County Court Boulevard and Bloomingdale Drive on Jan. 10 at around 2:24 a.m.

When police arrived, they located shell casings outside a residence and damaged vehicle as a result of a firearm being discharged.

No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, police said a suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

Jehroomien Rajendram has been charged with intentionally discharging a firearm recklessly, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief over $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with recognizance, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm, contrary to order.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call investigators or Crime Stoppers.