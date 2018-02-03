

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man in relation to vandalism to track switches near Royal York station on Friday that snarled subway service on a portion of Line 2 for two hours.

At about 5:30 a.m. Friday, the TTC said it became aware that as many as 10 subway track switches in the area may have been damaged.

Upon further inspection, the TTC ordered subway service to halt between Kipling and Jane stations at 10 a.m. Friday.

Investigators allege a suspect entered the subway tunnel earlier and intentionally damaged the track switches.

Service on Line 2 resumed at about noon after repairs were completed.

Sometime later on Friday, police say they arrested a suspect allegedly in possession of tools used to damage the track switches.

The same suspect also allegedly cut his way into a fenced area near The East Mall and The Queensway on Jan. 7 and cut the power supply to an airport beacon.

A suspect identified as Pawel Grodkowski was charged with offences including ten counts of mischief interfere with lawful enjoyment of property, one count of mischief endangering life, break and enter with intent and two counts of possession of break-in instruments.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.