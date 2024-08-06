Waterloo Regional Police say charges have been laid after a man allegedly abducted a 14-year-old girl in Kitchener on Monday.

According to police, at around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing 14-year-old female.

An AMBER Alert was subsequently issued for the missing teen, who was later located in Simcoe County by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A 36-year-old man has now been charged with kidnapping while using a firearm and breaking and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence, Waterloo Regional Police (WRP) said.

The victim and accused are known to one another, investigators said.

The investigation “remains ongoing” and additional charges are expected, police noted in a news release issued Tuesday.

The accused, who has not been publicly named, remains in custody pending a bail hearing.