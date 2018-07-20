

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged after three teenage girls said they were sexually assaulted in broad daylight in the city’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

At 9:08 a.m. on Thursday, police said they were called to Adelaide Street East and Church Street for a report of a sexual assault.

Investigators allege three girls aged 14, 16 and 17 were walking in the area when they were approached by a man who sexually assaulted them.

Police arrested a suspect identified as Victor Armenta Paramo.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16.

He appeared in College Park court on Friday morning.

Police released an image of the suspect on Friday, asking anyone else who may have been a victim to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police at 416-808-5100.