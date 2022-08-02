Eighteen parked vehicles were damaged over the weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.

On Sunday, July 31, at about 6:30 p.m., York Regional Police were called to the Vaughan amusement park for a report of a male slashing tires.

The suspect, who has been identified as 29-year-old Logan Bigelow, 29, of no fixed address, was located and taken into custody.

He has been charged with one count each of possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and 18 counts of mischief under $5,000.

Investigators told CP24 that the vehicles appear to be “randomly targeted,” adding there is no public safety concern at this time and it’s an “isolated incident.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, should contact York Regional Police’s #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.