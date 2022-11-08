Toronto police arrested and charged a 27-year-old man who allegedly struck and damaged a marked parking enforcement vehicle over the weekend.

The incident happened last Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. in the Kensington Market area, near Bellevue Avenue and College Street.

According to police, a parking enforcement officer was responding to a complaint in the vicinity of Toronto Fire Station 315 at 132 Bellevue Ave.

The officer reportedly issued a "no stopping" parking violation notice to a vehicle.

He then attempted to “clear the obstruction in a timely manner by locating the registered owner,” police said.

Toronto police said the owner of the vehicle was found and he was asked to move his vehicle.

“(He) was upset and struck the marked police vehicle and caused damage to the vehicle,” they said in a Nov. 8 news release.

Jacob Weenen, 27, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with one count of mischief. He has a Dec. 16 court date.

Anyone with further information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.