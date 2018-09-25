

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 69-year-old man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of an unconscious woman at Kennedy Station earlier this month.

A 40-year-old woman was lying on the ground outside of the subway station at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to investigators.

As people walked by, a man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Police said one witness attempted to stop the incident from occurring by yelling at the man but he “casually walked away” from the scene.

Investigators released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with this case on Sept. 12.

About two weeks later, officers said Michael Hawkins, of Toronto, was arrested. He has been charged with sexual assault and indecent act.

Hawkins is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.