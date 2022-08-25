A Brampton man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at Vaughan Mills on Wednesday.

York Regional Police said they were called to a store in the mall around noon for a reported sexual assault.

A 27-year-old woman was in the store shopping with her children when an unknown male began speaking with her, police said.

The man then allegedly took a photo of the woman and her children before grabbing her and touching her in a sexual manner.

Police said the woman and her children were not physically injured.

Meanwhile, the man was later located by police and arrested.

On Thursday, police announced that 57-year-old Sunilbhai Modi was charged with sexual assault.

They are urging additional victims or anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.