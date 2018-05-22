

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A charge has been laid against a 45-year-old man after a woman said she was sexually assaulted during a treatment at a Little Italy spa.

The alleged incident took place at the Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa located at 578 College Street.

On May 19 around 1:30 p.m. a 51-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the spa while receiving a facial skin treatment.

One day later, officers arrested a suspect identified as Mississauga-resident Khalid Mahmood.

Mahmood has been charged with one count of sexual assault. This charge has not been proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.