Man charged after woman sexually assaulted outside of Brampton home
Harpreet Bhullar, 29, of Brampton is seen here in this undated photo. (Peel Police)
Published Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1:23PM EDT
A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in front of her Brampton home, Peel police say.
On Oct. 7, at around 10:45 p.m., police said a woman was in front of her residence, located near Williams Parkway and Whitewash Way, when she was approached from behind by a stranger and sexaully assaulted.
The male suspect fled the area on foot, police said.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
On Oct. 9, investigators arrested 29-year-old Harpreet Bhullar in connection with the incident.
Bhullar has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of Mischief under $5,000.
Police said Bhullar was held for a bail hearing and attended court the same day.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or who had a similar encounter with him to contact police.
Anyone with information can call the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at t1-800-222-TIPS (8477).