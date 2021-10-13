A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in front of her Brampton home, Peel police say.

On Oct. 7, at around 10:45 p.m., police said a woman was in front of her residence, located near Williams Parkway and Whitewash Way, when she was approached from behind by a stranger and sexaully assaulted.

The male suspect fled the area on foot, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

On Oct. 9, investigators arrested 29-year-old Harpreet Bhullar in connection with the incident.

Bhullar has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of Mischief under $5,000.

Police said Bhullar was held for a bail hearing and attended court the same day.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or who had a similar encounter with him to contact police.

Anyone with information can call the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at t1-800-222-TIPS (8477).