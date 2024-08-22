A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a baby while they were with a grandparent in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Toronto police said they received a call for an abduction just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Teesdale Place, north of Danforth Avenue.

Officers learned that the grandparent was pushing their grandchild in a stroller when a man approached them and claimed that the baby was not the grandparent's.

“With the child inside, the suspect then forced the stroller out of the victim’s hands and ran away,” police allege in a news release on Thursday.

The victim chased the suspect and was assaulted, police said. The suspect fled the area, but responding officers shortly found him nearby and arrested him.

Police said the grandparent sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the baby was not physically harmed.

On Thursday, police announced that they had charged the suspect, David Gonzalez Rendon, with harassment, uttering threats, assault, abduction of a person under 14 years of age, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke or suffocate or strangle, mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

He made an appearance in a Toronto bail court Thursday morning.