A man has been charged after allegedly tossing eggs at passing cars on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

In a post on social media, Ontario Provincial Police say a driver and his friends threw the eggs from an overpass on Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police shared photos of the boxes of eggs they seized as well as a picture showing splattered eggs on the highway with a message that said, “Here is an EGGcellent idea of what NOT to do.”

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Milton, was charged with mischief, police said.