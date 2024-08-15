Man charged for allegedly throwing eggs at cars from Highway 403 overpass
Boxes of eggs allegedly used in a mischief incident are seen on an overpass in Mississauga. (X/OPP_HSD)
Published Thursday, August 15, 2024 8:35PM EDT
A man has been charged after allegedly tossing eggs at passing cars on Highway 403 in Mississauga.
In a post on social media, Ontario Provincial Police say a driver and his friends threw the eggs from an overpass on Burnhamthorpe Road.
Police shared photos of the boxes of eggs they seized as well as a picture showing splattered eggs on the highway with a message that said, “Here is an EGGcellent idea of what NOT to do.”
The driver, a 22-year-old man from Milton, was charged with mischief, police said.