

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with two separate road rage incidents in Mississauga on New Year’s Day.

Both incidents occurred on Old Derry Road shortly before 2 a.m.

Police say at around 1:45 a.m., the suspect stopped in front of a 50-year-old man’s vehicle, got out, and hit the man’s mirror before driving away.

No damage was reported and no one was injured.

The second incident occurred about five minutes later when police say a 37-year-old man became involved in an incident with the suspect on Old Derry Road.

Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the road and an argument ensued.

The suspect, police allege, brandished and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the victim and struck him in the head with it. The 37-year-old suffered minor injuries.

On Jan. 12, 23-year-old Houmam Zeitouny, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged in connection with both incidents.

He is facing one count of assault with a weapon, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle, one count of using an imitation firearm in commission of an offence, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession for the purpose of distributing.

He was held for a bail hearing, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.