

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- A 30-year-old man from St. Catharines, Ont., faces multiple charges after a pair of alleged incidents involving children.

Niagara regional police say they were called to a local community centre Tuesday evening for a report of a suspicious person.

They say witnesses reported that a man had approached a 10-year-old boy and began speaking to him.

The boy's mother -- who was carrying her six-year-old son -- confronted the man, and police allege the suspect touched the younger boy during the interaction.

It's alleged the same man then approached a group of kids playing in a local schoolyard, and briefly entered the school itself.

He's charged with invitation to sexual touching, assault and two counts of breaching probation.

Police say they're concerned there may be more victims, particularly from the alleged incident at the school, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.