Man charged in April 2020 fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Thorncliffe Park
Emergency crews respond to a shooting at 5 Leaside Park Drive on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Published Friday, December 10, 2021 4:32PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 10, 2021 4:32PM EST
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Thorncliffe Park last year.
Toronto police found 16-year-old Nazirullah Abdul-Rashid inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds at 5 Leaside Park Drive on the evening of April 5, 2020.
Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, police announced that 20-year-old Salman Jogiyat was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.