A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Thorncliffe Park last year.

Toronto police found 16-year-old Nazirullah Abdul-Rashid inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds at 5 Leaside Park Drive on the evening of April 5, 2020.

Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police announced that 20-year-old Salman Jogiyat was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.