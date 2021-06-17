A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man in Scarborough.

On Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., a man was returning to his apartment in the area of Danforth and Brimley roads when he was allegedly assaulted by a man armed with a baseball bat.

Police say the victim died the next day. He has been identified as 37-year-old Vijanant Persaud of Toronto.

Police have arrested and charged 53-year-old Martin Harris with second-degree murder.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other, police say.

Harris appeared in court Thursday.