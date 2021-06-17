Man charged in baseball bat assault in Scarborough that left 37-year-old man dead
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 5:12PM EDT
A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man in Scarborough.
On Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., a man was returning to his apartment in the area of Danforth and Brimley roads when he was allegedly assaulted by a man armed with a baseball bat.
Police say the victim died the next day. He has been identified as 37-year-old Vijanant Persaud of Toronto.
Police have arrested and charged 53-year-old Martin Harris with second-degree murder.
The suspect and the victim are known to each other, police say.
Harris appeared in court Thursday.