

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection with three bank robberies in Markham and King Township.

In a news release issued Wednesday, York Regional Police said officers were called to a bank in the area of Ninth Line and 16th Avenue for a reported robbery.

While speaking to employees at the bank, officers discovered that a male suspect walked into the bank, demanded cash from the teller, and fled in a white pick-up truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers later spotted the vehicle on Elgin Mills Road, near Kennedy Road, and stopped the driver.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and the currency stolen from the bank was found inside the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police said they learned that the suspect was also responsible for a bank robbery on Feb. 27 at a financial institution near Woodbine Avenue and Steeles Avenue in Markham. The suspect is also alleged to have robbed a bank in King Township on March 14.

Dillon Kakanis, a 26-year-old resident of the Town of East Gwillimbury, has been charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of disguise with intent.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Wednesday.