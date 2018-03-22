

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is facing charges in connection with an indecent exposure investigation in Markham, York Regional Police confirmed Thursday.

According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Willowbrook Road at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 25 after receiving reports about a man who had exposed himself to a child who was walking a dog. According to police, just moments after the first incident occurred, the same man exposed himself to a mother and a child.

Upon further investigation, police linked the suspect to two criminal harassment incidents as well as three other indecent acts that took place between Feb. 24 and March 16.

A suspect was arrested and charged last week, police confirmed.

Viththagan Kamalendiren, 20, of Markham, has been charged with four counts of committing an indecent act, two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16, and two counts of criminal harassment.

He is expected to appear in court in Newmarket on April 10.