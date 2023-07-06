A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his 80-year-old roommate, who was pulled from a house fire in Brampton with obvious signs of trauma last weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Pennyroyal Crescent shortly after 1:30 p.m. on July 2 for a basement fire.

Crews arrived and shortly located an elderly man within the unit without vital signs suffering from significant trauma injuries.

He was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition. In an update on Thursday, police said the victim had died of his injuries.

He has been identified as Anthony Ambrose.

Police announced that the victim’s roommate, 26-year-old Julius Adigun, was charged with second-degree murder and arson endangering life in relation to the incident.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.