A man has been charged in the death of a woman who was violently assaulted in a Scarborough apartment last week.

Toronto police said they were called to Markham Road and Progress Avenue area at around 11 a.m. on June 13 and found a 29-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to the hospital, where she died the following day. The victim has been identified as Yasmin Ali Mohamed of Toronto. She is the city’s 26th homicide victim of 2023.

On Friday, police announced that they had arrested a suspect, 30-year-old Kadeem Sharras Reynolds.

He has been charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m.

Police said they cannot confirm if the suspect knew the victim.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.