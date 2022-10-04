Toronto police have charged a man in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Mimico last month.

Officers were called to Mimico Waterfront Park, in the area of Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 for reports of shots fired.

Police arrived and located two men with life-threatening injuries. They performed CPR on both victims, but one, who suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Tenzin Rinchen.

Police said the other victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Four days after the shooting, which is the city's 48th homicide of the year, police announced that they arrested a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Nelson Okoth.

He was charged with failing to comply with a release order, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

On Tuesday, police said Okoth is facing two additional charges: second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).