A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Oshawa last summer that left two men dead and three others injured.

Durham Regional Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in the June 25 quintuple shooting at The BLVD restaurant and bar located on Simcoe Street North, south of Conlin Road.

Police said two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 21-year-old Jaheim Spence of Toronto and 22-year-old Joshua Connell-Wong of Oshawa.

Nearly six months after the shooting, homicide investigators had finally identified the suspect as Louka Greaves of Scarborough.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.