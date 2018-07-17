

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A man accused of pushing a senior citizen in front of a Toronto subway train has had his case put over for a month during a brief video court appearance.

John Reszetnik is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Yosuke Hayahara.

Crown attorney Sean Doyle told the court his office has turned some evidence over to the defence and expects to have the rest of it submitted before the case returns to court on Aug. 14.

Reszetnik, unshaven and wearing a white sleeveless shirt, appeared by video from a Toronto jail, and spoke briefly with his lawyer.

Police allege Hayahara was hit and killed by a train on June 18 after Reszetnik shoved him off the platform at Bloor-Yonge station, where two of the city's primary transit lines connect.

Investigators have said they do not believe the two men knew each other or had any interaction with each other before the incident.