Toronto police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment building in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood earlier this month.

Officers responded to a shooting at 79 Clearview Heights, in the area of Trethewey and Black Creek drives, on the afternoon of April 15.

They arrived to find 38-year-old Tola Paul from Kitchener, Ont. with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested a suspect identified as 22-year-old Earlan Clovis and charged him with second-degree murder.

Clovis appeared in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).