

Shanelle Somers, CP24.com





A 20-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection to a human trafficking investigation involving two young female victims.

York Regional Police say they began investigating a “suspected pimp” involved in trafficking teens, on April 3.

Investigators allege the suspect was active online and may have used social media accounts to contact women.

Alexander Roberts is facing 10 charges, including trafficking in persons under the age of 18, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, advertising sexual services and assault.

Roberts will appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on May 22.Police are encouraging anyone who thinks they may be a victim to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Human Trafficking Team at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6800 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.