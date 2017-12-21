

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police in York Region have arrested and charged a man after a woman was found dead at a Richmond Hill home on Wednesday, but investigators say they are still seeking two other suspects.

The body of 28-year-old Shelby Goldhar was found by officers at a home near Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive around 11 a.m. after they received a call that “a woman had been killed,” police said in a news release.

A 27-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Richmond Hill resident Clifford Campsall, was charged Thursday with one count of second degree murder and one count of indignity to a dead body.

Police say they believe the two knew each other but have not released any other details on the nature of their relationship.

Later on Thursday, homicide detectives confirmed two other suspects are being sought in connection with Goldhar’s death.

Police say they have issued Canada-wide warrants for Felicia Land, 25, of Richmond Hill, and Nikita Pouzanov, 24, also of Richmond Hill.

Their images were released on Thursday.