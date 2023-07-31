Peel police have charged a 29-year-old man with second-degree murder after a 21-year-old woman was found dead in her Mississauga, Ont. apartment earlier this month.

Officers were called to a residential building at 28 Helene Street North in Port Credit around 12 p.m. on Thursday for a wellness check of a female, police said.

When they arrived, police located the woman dead. She was identified as 21-year-old Pitch Phaunpa.

Phaunpa’s death was ruled a homicide which police believe occurred sometime between July 17 and July 18.

Police announced Monday Jordan Sanders had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder earlier that day. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Peel police homicide detectives at 905-453-2121, extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.