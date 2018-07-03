

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been charged with aggravated assault following an altercation in North York late Monday night.

It happened near Sheppard Avenue West and Wilson Heights Boulevard at around 11 p.m.

Toronto police say two men got into a fight in the area and a woman was standing by.

Knives were involved and police say all three people suffered cuts.

One of the men and the woman drove away and ended up on Wilson Heights Boulevard. Paramedics eventually responded and the woman was treated at the scene for cuts to her bicep.

The two men were taken to separate hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All three people were taken into custody but the woman was later released without charge.

One of the men, who police say is 26 years old, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

The other man remains in hospital.

It is not clear if any more charges are pending.