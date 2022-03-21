

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





An Ottawa man has been charged in connection to the alleged arson that took place in a downtown Ottawa apartment building on Feb. 6, in the heat of the anti-mandate protest.

Police say Connor Russell McDonald, 21, has been charged with arson causing property damage and disregard for human life, mischief to property endangering life, and possession of incendiary material.

They say there is no information to suggest McDonald was involved with the convoy protest.

Surveillance video showed two men entering a downtown Ottawa apartment building last month with fire-starter bricks, and lighting them in the lobby.

The video then showed them appearing to try to secure the doors closed from the inside, before leaving through another exit.

Residents at the time said video showed a passerby put out the fire a short time later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.