One man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a Mississauga home earlier this month.

According to police, a man suffering from serious injuries attended a local hospital on Nov. 13 after he was struck by a bullet.

Police say they were later able to determine that the victim was shot at a residence in Mississauga.

Following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday, police say, officers arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Christopher Spencer, a 36-year-old Mississauga man, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact investigators at Peel Regional Police.