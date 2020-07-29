One person has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at an apartment in Hamilton early this morning.

Police said they were called to a residence on Bold Street, located near Queen and Main streets, shortly after 1:30 a.m. following reports of a disturbance.

According to investigators, officers arrived at an apartment in the area to discover "signs of a commotion" and a large amount of blood but no one inside.

Police said about 10 minutes later, a male victim with "severe abdominal lacerations" walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The man told investigators that he was stabbed by a friend during an altercation at the apartment officers had attended on Bold Street earlier that morning, police said.

"Police were at the hospital for an unrelated matter and obtained details of the assault from the victim," Hamilton police said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

"The victim confirmed the other male involved was also sitting in the hospital waiting for medical care."

Police said the other patient was subsequently charged in connection with the attack after evidence was collected from the scene.

The victim remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect sustained only minor injuries.

The suspect, identified by police as 31-year-old Hamilton resident Aaron Rozek, is currently in custody as he awaits a bail hearing.

He has been charged with attempted murder, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.