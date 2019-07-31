

Chris Fox , CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on the first night of the Beaches Jazz streetfest last week.

According to police, the male victim was in the Queen Street and Hammersmith Avenue area at around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday when he was approached a by a suspect who “instigated an unprovoked physical altercation.”

Police say that the victim was then stabbed during that altercation and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The stabbing took place just before the end of the first night of the Beaches Jazz streetfest and Queen Street was closed from Woodbine to Beech avenues to accommodate the event.

Michael Jobe, 19, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon in connection with the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Friday morning.