Man charged with attempted murder after 'unprovoked' stabbing at Beaches Jazz streetfest
Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation near Hammersmith Avenue and Queen Street Avenue on Thursday night.
Chris Fox , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:02AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:03AM EDT
Police have made an arrest in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on the first night of the Beaches Jazz streetfest last week.
According to police, the male victim was in the Queen Street and Hammersmith Avenue area at around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday when he was approached a by a suspect who “instigated an unprovoked physical altercation.”
Police say that the victim was then stabbed during that altercation and taken to hospital in critical condition.
The stabbing took place just before the end of the first night of the Beaches Jazz streetfest and Queen Street was closed from Woodbine to Beech avenues to accommodate the event.
Michael Jobe, 19, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon in connection with the incident.
He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Friday morning.