

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 26-year-old Toronto man is in custody facing charges including attempted murder in relation to the shooting of a 23-year-old man in a laneway in Regent Park last Saturday.

Investigators say that the victim was travelling in a vehicle with two other people when it pulled over near Sackville and Oak streets at around 2:40 a.m.

At that point, police say that the victim and another passenger in the vehicle got out and began talking while the driver remained in their seat.

Then in surveillance camera footage released Wednesday, one passenger can be seen firing three shots from a handgun at the victim before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The victim sprints away from the laneway and was later found in the backyard of a townhouse in life-threatening condition.

He remains in hospital and has been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the victim has not cooperated with the investigation, despite apparently knowing his attacker.

After conducting searches of two homes in the city and a vehicle, investigators took two suspects into custody.

A suspect identified as Devon Henry has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, unauthorized possession of a firearm and other offences.

He is expected to appear in court at College Park on Friday morning.

A second suspect, identified as Babitha Christian, 29, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

She is expected to appear in court at College Park on Feb. 5.