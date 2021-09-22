A Toronto man charged with the alleged murder of a Toronto police officer in July has been released on bail.

The Toronto Police Association confirmed to CTV News Toronto Wednesday that Umar Zameer was released from custody on bail on Sept. 22 following a court hearing.

Conditions of the release have not yet been made clear.

Thirty-one-year-old Zameer was charged with first-degree murder after it is alleged he “intentionally” struck Toronto police officer Constable Jeffrey Northrup with a vehicle in a parking garage near City Hall on July 2.

Cst. Northrup was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The 31-year veteran of the force was in plainclothes when he and another officer responded to a priority call in the area.

Another officer was transported to hospital to treat minor injuries before being released.

No other information on the incident has been released by police.

Zameer’s lawyer, Nadar Hasan, provided a statement on Wednesday’s decision, stating that Zameer’s family is “very pleased” with the outcome.

“I know it comes amidst a tragedy for Officer Northrup's family and again, [I] express my condolences,” Hasan said in his statement.

He says that his team has advised the Court of their intention to seek to “vary the terms of the publication ban, so that the public will better understand this case and why the Court has reached his decision.”

“When an individual charged with a serious crime has been granted bail, the public is inevitably curious about the reason. We can only respond that there is much more to this case and to this tragic situation than meets the eye. In due course, this will become clear,” Hasan said.

More to come...

With files from CTV News Toronto's Phil Tsekouras.